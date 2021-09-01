Nutanix: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $358.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.68. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $390.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $363.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.03 billion, or $5.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nutanix shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.95, a climb of 31% in the last 12 months.