Kentucky First Federal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $692,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hazard, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.8 million, or 22 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $10.6 million.

Kentucky First Federal shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.