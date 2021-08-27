Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 7.50 cents at $7.2675 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 4.50 cents at $5.57 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 5.25 cents at $5.1725 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $13.5175 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattlewas off .92 cent at $1.2270 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 5.22 cents at $1.5910 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .53 cent at $.8955 a pound.