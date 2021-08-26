Box: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Box Inc. (BOX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The online storage provider posted revenue of $214.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Box expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 21 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $218 million to $219 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $73.6 million.

Box expects full-year earnings in the range of 79 cents to 81 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $856 million to $860 million.

Box shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $25.64, an increase of 42% in the last 12 months.