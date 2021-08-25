Mack takes over from Samaan as Princeton athletic director

John Mack has been named the athletic director at Princeton.

A former athlete, coach and administrator at the Ivy League school, he succeeds Mollie Marcoux Samaan. She announced in May she was leaving to become commissioner of the LPGA.

Mack will start on Sept 1.

“I am confident that with John Mack’s leadership, Princeton will continue its long-standing tradition of excellence in education through athletics,’” university president Christopher L. Eisgruber said in a statement.

Mack has spent time as a collegiate athletics administrator at Princeton, as well as with the Big Ten Conference and at Northwestern. He has been practicing law since 2014.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mack is the sixth athletic director at Princeton, and each of his predecessors also was a former Princeton athlete. He captained the men’s track and field team and was the 2000 William Winston Roper Trophy recipient, an award given to the university's top male senior athlete.