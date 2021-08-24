Business
Advance Auto Parts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $178.7 million.
The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.40 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.95 per share.
The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.61 billion.
Advance Auto Parts expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.6 billion to $10.8 billion.
Advance Auto Parts shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 33% in the last 12 months.
