Tech company plans to hire up to 250 workers in Vermont

A company that provides information technology consulting for state and local governments plans to hire as many as 250 workers over the next five years in Waterbury, officials announced.

MTX Group created Vermont’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system and offers contact tracing and vaccine management systems to other states. It employs about 11,000 people around the globe.

“When we go to New York, Texas and other places creating 100 jobs, 250 jobs isn’t as impactful. But in Vermont, it’s very impactful,” Das Nobel, the founder and CEO of MTX Group, told WCAX-TV.

The first 25 employees are slated to arrive this fall at the 18,000-square-foot (1,670-square-meter) former Keurig Dr Pepper plant.

Nobel grew up in a small village in Bangladesh. He says he’s invested in making an impact on rural communities.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mark Pomilio Jr. with Revitalizing Waterbury has been in talks with MTX for several months. The state authorized up to a $6 million Vermont Employment Growth Incentive Grant on the condition that MTX create jobs and remain in the state.