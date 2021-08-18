OSI: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $25.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hawthorne, California-based company said it had net income of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.54 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $332.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $316 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $74 million, or $4.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

OSI expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.72 to $6 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion.

OSI shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 28% in the last 12 months.