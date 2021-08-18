Sharps Compliance: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $5.1 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 17 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The medical waste management company posted revenue of $18.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.9 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $76.4 million.

Sharps Compliance shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.