Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. advanced 41.75 cents at $7.7150 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 19.25 cents at $5.71 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 24.25 cents at $4.8825 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 28.75 cents at $14.2875 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .03 cent at $1.2280 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .98 cent at $1.5802 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .40 cent at $1.0965 a pound.