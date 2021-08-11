Business
Accuray: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 1 cent per share.
The radiation oncology company posted revenue of $110.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.3 million, or 7 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $396.3 million.
Accuray expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $420 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.97. A year ago, they were trading at $2.69.
