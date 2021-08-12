Business

Coherent: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Coherent Inc. (COHR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $30.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.81 per share.

The maker of lasers for commercial and scientific uses posted revenue of $395.8 million in the period.

Coherent shares have risen 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $238.62, an increase of 91% in the last 12 months.

