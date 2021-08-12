Business

Fossil Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

RICHARDSON, Texas

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The watch and accessories maker posted revenue of $410.9 million in the period.

Fossil Group shares have increased 48% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.80, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

