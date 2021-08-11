Pixelworks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The maker of chips used in high-end digital video devices posted revenue of $14.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.52. A year ago, they were trading at $3.42.