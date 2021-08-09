Quantum Corp.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Monday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also breakeven on a per-share basis.

The computer storage device maker posted revenue of $89.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Quantum Corp. expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $84 million to $92 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Quantum Corp. expects full-year revenue in the range of $380 million to $420 million.

Quantum Corp. shares have increased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.35, a rise of 26% in the last 12 months.