Quantum Corp.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Monday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also breakeven on a per-share basis.
The computer storage device maker posted revenue of $89.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.8 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Quantum Corp. expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $84 million to $92 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Quantum Corp. expects full-year revenue in the range of $380 million to $420 million.
Quantum Corp. shares have increased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.35, a rise of 26% in the last 12 months.
