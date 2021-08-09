Business

Select Interior Concepts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $58.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $67.2 million in the period.

Select Interior Concepts shares have increased 100% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.29, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

