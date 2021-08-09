Business

Repay Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Monday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $48.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.4 million.

Repay Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $214 million to $222 million.

The Idaho Way newsletter

A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Repay Holdings shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $24.36, a fall of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

RadNet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 09, 2021 4:10 PM

Business

NC House budget proposal expected to clear chamber this week

August 09, 2021 4:10 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service