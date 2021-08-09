Business

Penumbra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ALAMEDA, Calif.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $9.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 21 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $184.3 million in the period.

Penumbra expects full-year revenue in the range of $720 million to $730 million.

Penumbra shares have risen 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $263.65, a rise of 13% in the last 12 months.

