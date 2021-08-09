Business

Western Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

THE WOODLANDS, Texas

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $226.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 55 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $719.1 million in the period.

Western Midstream shares have climbed 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $18.60, a climb of 88% in the last 12 months.

