Alignment Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) on Monday reported a loss of $44.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orange, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The Medicare Advantage insurer posted revenue of $309 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $267.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Alignment Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $275 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion.