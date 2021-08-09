Halozyme Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $91.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $136.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.3 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $425 million to $445 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics shares have fallen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $40.44, a rise of 40% in the last 12 months.