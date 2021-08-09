Business

Motorcar Parts: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

TORRANCE, Calif.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $861,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Torrance, California-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The maker of remanufactured vehicle alternators and starters posted revenue of $149 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.4 million.

Motorcar Parts shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

