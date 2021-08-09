Business

Heron Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Monday reported a loss of $61 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.4 million.

Heron Therapeutics shares have dropped 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 23% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
