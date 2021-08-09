Business

RadNet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $2.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $333.9 million in the period.

RadNet expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.35 billion.

RadNet shares have increased 95% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

The Idaho Way newsletter

A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Air Products and Chemicals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 09, 2021 4:08 AM

Business

Kosmos Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 09, 2021 3:07 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service