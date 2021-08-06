Twist Bioscience: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Friday reported a loss of $40 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 76 cents per share.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $35 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.5 million.

Twist Bioscience shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 87% in the last 12 months.