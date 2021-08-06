Business

Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MIAMI

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Friday reported a loss of $717.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.94. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.93 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $4.4 million in the period.

Norwegian Cruise Line shares have fallen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 76% in the last 12 months.

The Idaho Way newsletter

A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Interface: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 8:37 PM

Business

Entravision Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 8:37 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service