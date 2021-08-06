Barings BDC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $29.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 22 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $33.2 million in the period.

Barings BDC shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.