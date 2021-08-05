Business

Trupanion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $9.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $168.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165 million.

Trupanion shares have fallen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $113.81, a climb of 76% in the last 12 months.

The Idaho Way newsletter

A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Cloudflare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 7:55 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service