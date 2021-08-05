Business

Zynga: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $27.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The maker of "FarmVille" and other online games posted revenue of $720 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $711.9 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $713.6 million.

Zynga shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.77, a fall of 3% in the last 12 months.

