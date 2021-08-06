MasTec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $75.5 million.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The utility contractor posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, MasTec expects its per-share earnings to be $1.71.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.3 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

MasTec expects full-year earnings to be $5.45 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.3 million.

MasTec shares have increased 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $100.50, more than doubling in the last 12 months.