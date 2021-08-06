Itron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $489.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $547.4 million.

Itron expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion.

Itron shares have risen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 46% in the last 12 months.