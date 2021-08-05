Arbutus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

WARMINSTER, Pa.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (ABUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.4 million in its second quarter.

The Warminster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.76. A year ago, they were trading at $3.75.

