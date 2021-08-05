Business

BridgeBio Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PALO ALTO, Calif.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $96.3 million in its second quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 93 cents per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $54 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 93% in the last 12 months.

The Idaho Way newsletter

A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Ingles: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 5:56 AM

Business

Strongbridge Biopharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 5:54 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service