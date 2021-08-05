Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $47 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains and non-recurring gains, came to 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $65.4 million in the period.

Oaktree Specialty Lending shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 49% in the last 12 months.