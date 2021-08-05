Invesco Mortgage Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $73.8 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $43.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $46.3 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.38. A year ago, they were trading at $3.01.

