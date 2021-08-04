Allogene Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $70.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The immuno-oncology company posted revenue of $44,000 in the period.

Allogene Therapeutics shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.13, a fall of 40% in the last 12 months.