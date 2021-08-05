Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up .50 cent at $7.2650 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 5.25 cents at $5.4875 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 1 cent at $4.48 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 15.25 cents at $14.0525 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose .80 cent at $1.2355 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .30 cent at $1.5882 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .75 cent at $1.0925 a pound.