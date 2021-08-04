Business

SiteOne Landscape: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ROSWELL, Ga.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $123.5 million.

The Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.70 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

SiteOne Landscape shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

The Idaho Way newsletter

A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service