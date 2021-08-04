Plains All American: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $269 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $9.93 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.6 billion.

Plains All American shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.80, a climb of 20% in the last 12 months.