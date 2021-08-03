Business

Glatfelter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

P.H. Glatfelter Co. (GLT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 18 cents per share.

The maker of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials posted revenue of $244.9 million in the period.

Glatfelter shares have dropped 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 6% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Arconic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 5:03 AM

Business

TopBuild: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 5:02 AM

Business

Jacobs Engineering: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 5:00 AM

Business

Clorox: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 4:54 AM

Business

Zebra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 4:54 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service