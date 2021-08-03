Business
Chatham Lodging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The real estate investment trust, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $4.9 million, or 10 cents per share, in the period.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had a loss of $8.6 million, or 18 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $50.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.7 million.
The company's shares have climbed slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
