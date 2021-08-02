BlackRock TCP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $54.8 million.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 31 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $41.6 million in the period.

BlackRock TCP shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 45% in the last 12 months.