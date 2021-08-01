Rangers renew new enforcer Ryan Reaves’ contract through ’23

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, April 5, 2021, in St. Louis. The New York Rangers have signed Reaves to a contract extension through 2022-23 season. They acquired him from the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, July 29, 2021 as part of their ongoing quest to get bigger and tougher. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file) AP

Ryan Reaves agreed to terms with the New York Rangers on an extension Saturday, a deal that puts the team's new enforcer under contract through the 2022-23 season.

The Rangers acquired Reaves from the Vegas Golden Knights this week for a 2022-third round pick. It's general manager Chris Drury's latest move in the organization's ongoing crusade to get bigger and tougher.

Reaves' extension is worth $1.75 million — the same as his current salary cap hit — according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not announce contract values.

Since Tom Wilson injured Artemi Panarin and was fined $5,000 for roughing Pavel Buchnevich, one of the NHL's oldest franchises has undergone an overhaul to add more truculence to a young, skilled lineup. New York has fired President John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton, promoted Chris Drury to fill both jobs, traded Buchnevich, acquired and signed gritty forward Barclay Goodrow, added big defensemen Jarred Tinordi and Patrik Nemeth in free agency and acquired Reaves.

Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon said Reaves' “toughness, character and unique skill set will be missed." The 6-foot-2, 225-pound winger was a respected teammate and leader with the Golden Knights, playing in 209 regular-season and 48 playoff games with the team, including their run to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

While Reaves is trying to win the Cup for the first time, the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning completed two more items on their offseason checklist Saturday by signing restricted free-agent forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk to three-year contracts. Each player signed for $2.275 million.

General manager Julien BriseBois said Wednesday — on the first day of free agency — that he was turning his attention to getting deals done with Tampa Bay's restricted free agents. After signing Cal Foote, Alex Barré-Boulet, Raddysh and Katchouk, only Ross Colton, who scored the only goal in the clinching game of the final, remains unsigned.

The Lightning also traded goaltender Spencer Martin to Vancouver for future considerations. They dealt forward Mitchell Stephens to Detroit for a 2022 sixth-round pick Friday in another move that cleared cap space.

The team Tampa Bay beat in the 2020 final, the Dallas Stars, re-signed restricted free-agent forward Joel Kiviranta to a $2.1 million, two-year contract. Kiviranta scored five goals on their run to the final last year.

Edmonton also re-signed forward Warren Foegele to an $8.25 million, three-year deal. The Oilers acquired Foegele from the Hurricanes for defenseman Ethan Bear.