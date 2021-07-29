Matthews International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.4 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The casket and memorial manufacturer posted revenue of $428.4 million in the period.

Matthews International shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.26, a rise of 60% in the last 12 months.