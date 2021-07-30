Travere: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $39 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 73 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $54.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.2 million.

Travere shares have declined 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.87, a decrease of 31% in the last 12 months.