Ligand: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $30.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.79. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $84.7 million in the period.

Ligand expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $6.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $265 million to $275 million.

Ligand shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $118.96, a decline of 4.5% in the last 12 months.