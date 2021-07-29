NexPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $4.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 59 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.3 million.

NexPoint shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.