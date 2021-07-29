Lawson Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The industrial products and tools maker posted revenue of $106.5 million in the period.

Lawson Products shares have risen nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 80% in the last 12 months.