Ares Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Ares Management LP (ARES) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $141.6 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The private equity firm posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $507.8 million.

Ares Management shares have increased 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 74% in the last 12 months.