Consolidated Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $55.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Mattoon, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 9 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $320.4 million in the period.

Consolidated Communications shares have risen 81% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 47% in the last 12 months.